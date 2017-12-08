Acer sees revenue growths in November

Acer has announced consolidated revenues of NT$23.61 billion (US$781.96 million) for November, representing a 5.13% increase on month and 3.89% increase on year.
The company has totaled NT$216.3 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 1.13% compared with the same time last year.
For the year of 2016, Acer totaled NT$232.73 billion in consolidated revenues, down 11.67% sequentially on year.
Acer: Consolidated revenues, Nov 2016 - Nov 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Nov-17
|
23,609
|
5.1%
|
3.9%
|
216,301
|
1.1%
Oct-17
|
22,456
|
0.4%
|
11.7%
|
192,692
|
0.8%
Sep-17
|
22,357
|
11.5%
|
(0.8%)
|
170,236
|
(0.5%)
Aug-17
|
20,056
|
10.4%
|
5.7%
|
147,879
|
(0.4%)
Jul-17
|
18,166
|
(14.4%)
|
6.2%
|
127,822
|
(1.4%)
Jun-17
|
21,230
|
18.2%
|
(14.3%)
|
109,657
|
(2.5%)
May-17
|
17,964
|
24.5%
|
3.7%
|
88,427
|
0.8%
Apr-17
|
14,432
|
(35.4%)
|
2.7%
|
70,463
|
0.1%
Mar-17
|
22,328
|
33.4%
|
(8%)
|
56,030
|
(0.5%)
Feb-17
|
16,740
|
(1.3%)
|
3.5%
|
33,702
|
5.2%
Jan-17
|
16,962
|
(10%)
|
6.8%
|
16,962
|
6.8%
Dec-16
|
18,839
|
(17.1%)
|
(16.6%)
|
232,732
|
(11.7%)
Nov-16
|
22,725
|
13.1%
|
(2.8%)
|
213,893
|
(11.2%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, December 2017