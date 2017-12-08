Acer sees revenue growths in November

Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 8 December 2017]

Acer has announced consolidated revenues of NT$23.61 billion (US$781.96 million) for November, representing a 5.13% increase on month and 3.89% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$216.3 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 1.13% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, Acer totaled NT$232.73 billion in consolidated revenues, down 11.67% sequentially on year.

Acer: Consolidated revenues, Nov 2016 - Nov 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Nov-17 23,609 5.1% 3.9% 216,301 1.1% Oct-17 22,456 0.4% 11.7% 192,692 0.8% Sep-17 22,357 11.5% (0.8%) 170,236 (0.5%) Aug-17 20,056 10.4% 5.7% 147,879 (0.4%) Jul-17 18,166 (14.4%) 6.2% 127,822 (1.4%) Jun-17 21,230 18.2% (14.3%) 109,657 (2.5%) May-17 17,964 24.5% 3.7% 88,427 0.8% Apr-17 14,432 (35.4%) 2.7% 70,463 0.1% Mar-17 22,328 33.4% (8%) 56,030 (0.5%) Feb-17 16,740 (1.3%) 3.5% 33,702 5.2% Jan-17 16,962 (10%) 6.8% 16,962 6.8% Dec-16 18,839 (17.1%) (16.6%) 232,732 (11.7%) Nov-16 22,725 13.1% (2.8%) 213,893 (11.2%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, December 2017