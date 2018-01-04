Axcen looks to higher sales, gross margin in 2018

Siu Han, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Optical device maker Axcen Photonics expects its shipments and gross margin to climb higher in 2018 as it has begun shipping high-margin SFP (small form-factor pluggable) optical transceiver modules to new clients in Europe for industrial control applications, according to company chairman Vincent Chen.

Sales of industrial control-use optical transceiver modules accounted for 40% of the company's total revenues in the third quarter of 2017, and the ratio is likely to reach over 50% in 2018, Chen said.

In line with the growing applications in the datacenter, IoT, cloud service, 4K/8K digital video and industrial automation sectors, demand for optical communication components is set to continue to grow robustly in the coming years, Chen asserted.

Axcen has been exerting efforts to develop related optical devices for audio/video applications and plans to deliver such products to clients for verification in 2018, Chen noted.

The company posted net profits of NT$21.1 million (US$712,969) in the first three quarters of 2017, which translated into an EPS of NT$0.7 for the nine-month period. Gross margin stood at 28.75% in the January-September period 2017, compared to 25.32% a year earlier.

Currently, own-brand sales account for 60% of the company's total revenues, and sales in the Taiwan market take up 42% of its total income, with Chunghwa Telecom, D-Link and Unizyx Holding being its major clients.

The company will debut on Taiwan's over-the-counter securities market at the end of January.

Axcen chairman Vincent Chen

Photo: Siu Han, Digitimes, January 2018