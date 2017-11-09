Taipei, Friday, November 10, 2017 10:47 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
30°C
PCL reports heavy valuation losses for 3Q17
Siu Han , Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 9 November 2017]

Optical component maker PCL Technologies has reported net profits of only NT$429,000 (US$14,221) or NT$0.01 per share for the third quarter of 2017 due largely to valuation losses on financial instruments.

The company posted an operating profit of NT$104 million for its core business in the third quarter, but much of the earnings were eaten away by an valuation losses of NT$103 million recorded in the quarter, according to company spokesman Chao Wei-chou.

For the first three quarters of 2017, net profits totaled NT$165 million or NT$2.94 per share. Without the valuation losses, net profits would have reached NT$268 million with an EPS of NT$4.78 for the nine-month period, Chao said.

Meanwhile, PCL expects the shipment momentum for its 32Gb transceiver modules to continue into 2018-2019 due to strong demand from hyper data centers.

PCL spokesman Chao Wei-chou

PCL spokesman Chao Wei-chou.
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, November 2017

Realtime news

  • FocalTech optimistic about TDDI chip demand for all-screen devices in 2018

    Displays | 3min ago

  • Acer 3Q17 net income hits 27-quarter high

    IT + CE | 31min ago

  • Acer to own 51% of Aopen shares to expand digital signage business

    IT + CE | 41min ago

  • China-based Zhaoxin Semiconductor expects CPU sales to double in 2017, 2018

    IT + CE | Nov 9, 17:36

  • DJI launches drone online management platform

    IT + CE | Nov 9, 17:04

  • Taiwan LED packaging firms see increased profits for 3Q17

    Before Going to Press | 12h 45min ago

  • SAS 3Q17 profits hike

    Before Going to Press | 12h 47min ago

  • Andes enters into Globalfoundries FD-SOI ecosystem

    Before Going to Press | 12h 47min ago

  • Compal 3Q17 net profits surge

    Before Going to Press | Nov 9, 21:58

  • Compal says it is in talks with Lenovo about sale of stake in JV

    Before Going to Press | Nov 9, 21:56

  • China, Taiwan 8-inch fabs utilization rates remain high

    Before Going to Press | Nov 9, 21:54

  • Brinno announces profits for the first 3 quarters of 2017

    Before Going to Press | Nov 9, 21:52

  • Pegatron expects revenue growth in 4Q17

    Before Going to Press | Nov 9, 21:50

  • TSEC holds beam-raising ceremony for PV module plant

    Before Going to Press | Nov 9, 21:48

  • UMC posts record October revenues

    Before Going to Press | Nov 9, 21:46

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link