PCL reports heavy valuation losses for 3Q17

Siu Han , Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 9 November 2017]

Optical component maker PCL Technologies has reported net profits of only NT$429,000 (US$14,221) or NT$0.01 per share for the third quarter of 2017 due largely to valuation losses on financial instruments.

The company posted an operating profit of NT$104 million for its core business in the third quarter, but much of the earnings were eaten away by an valuation losses of NT$103 million recorded in the quarter, according to company spokesman Chao Wei-chou.

For the first three quarters of 2017, net profits totaled NT$165 million or NT$2.94 per share. Without the valuation losses, net profits would have reached NT$268 million with an EPS of NT$4.78 for the nine-month period, Chao said.

Meanwhile, PCL expects the shipment momentum for its 32Gb transceiver modules to continue into 2018-2019 due to strong demand from hyper data centers.

PCL spokesman Chao Wei-chou.

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, November 2017