Accelerating 5G developments to push up optical component demand

Siu Han, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

With the 3GPP having announced the first implementable 5G NR specifications recently, telecom operators and networking device makers are expected to accelerate the developments of 5G-enabled devices, pushing up demand for optical communication components, according to sources from Taiwan-based IC solution and optical component suppliers.

MediaTek, one of the signing companies of the 5G NR agreement, said that it will now focus its efforts on delivering viable commercial solutions that would enable the use of 5G NR technology to its full potential, according to company CTO Kevin Jou.

GaAs and laser diode (LD) epitaxial wafer maker LandMark Optoelectronics expects demand for laser diodes to expand significantly due to increasing broadband demand and the installation of base stations for 5G networks.

LandMark has seen its clients begin to accelerate their FTTH deployments driving up demand for 10G PON (passive optical network) devices, according to sources at the company, who also added that the company's order visibility for 25G PON products for datacenters has also improved recently.

Optical communication device maker EZconn also expects significant revenue growth for its 10G PON products in 2018, stating that 10G devices will become a company growth driver in the coming year.

Ezconn revealed that its 100G products for use in datacenters are now under verification processes at clients, with shipments of such models likely to begin in 2018.

PCL Technologies expects sales of its 32Gb single-mode optical transceiver modules for storage area networks (SANs) to remain brisk in 2018.

The company also looks to maintain its leading market position in the ultra high speed optical transceiver module segment, buoyed by in-depth cooperation with its clients in North America.

The release of the first 5G NR standards to accelerate 5G solution developments

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, December 2017