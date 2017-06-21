Optical communication component supplier Browave expects strong sales for 2017

Siu Han, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 21 June 2017]

Browave, which supplies active and passive devices, modules and sub-systems used in fiber-optic communication, expects its sales momentum to continue in 2017 thanks to the establishment of FTTx broadband networks in South America and demand from the datacenter segment.

The company saw its consolidated revenues grow 36% on year to NT$3.274 billion (US$107.81 million) in 2016 with a net profit of NT$299 million or NT$4.11 per share.

Shipments of the company's PLC (planar lightwave circuit) splitter, PLC splitter modules, WDM (wavelength-division multiplexing) modules and NG-PON products to South America and other emerging markets will grow significantly in the coming quarters, said the company.