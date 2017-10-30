Young Optics reports 3Q17 loss

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 30 October 2017]

Optical component and module maker Young Optics has reported net loss of NT$38.7 million (US$1.28 million) for third-quarter 2017. It is the sixth consecutive quarter the company has reported losses.

Young Optics recorded consolidated revenues of NT$1.190 billion, gross margin of 17.64%, net operating loss of NT$39.0 million and net loss per share of NT$0.34 for the third quarter, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$3.086 billion, gross margin of 18.05%, net operating loss of NT$151.1 million, net loss of NT$149.0 million and net loss per share of NT$1.31 for January-September.

However, Young Optics saw September operation swing into net profit of NT$8.0 million.

Young Optics expects continued growth in shipments of pico-projection optical modules in the fourth quarter and sequentially unchanged shipments for other product lines.