Optical module maker PCL to see revenues peak in 4Q17
Siu Han, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 12 September 2017]

Optical communication component maker PCL Technologies saw its consolidated revenues grow 1.61% on month and 39.6% on year to a record high of NT$198.33 million (US$6.598 million) in August.

Increased shipments of 32Gb single-mode optical transceiver modules for storage area networks (SANs) was credited for August's booming sales.

The shipment momentum for the 32Gb transceiver modules will continue into the fourth quarter of 2017, and the company's revenues are expected to trend upward month-on-month in the fourth quarter, according to company chairman Gene Chen.

Meanwhile, the company is ramping up the yield rates of its 100Gb product lines and looks to begin shipments of its 100Gb QSFP CWDM4 modules in the fourth quarter of 2017, Chen said earlier.

For the first eight months of 2017, revenues totaled NT$1.349 billion, increasing 11.48% from a year earlier.

The company's stock price surged NT$5.00 to close at NT$129.50 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the September 12 session.

PCL chairman Gene Chen

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, September 2017

