D-Link displays networking solutions at CES 2018

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

D-Link is showcasing its new mydlink smart home solution at CES 2018, consisting of several new networking devices and its in-house developed mydlink app.

Users are able to control their D-Link devices via the app for functions such as cloud recording and intelligent video analysis (IVA).

The system also supports voice assistance platforms including Amazon Alexa, Google Assistance and IFTTT.

D-Link also announced two new Covr Wi-Fi devices, the Covr-C1203 and Covr-2202, which adopt Qualcomm's mesh networking platform to provide a wide-range of coverage for users' home.

For 802.11AX standard products, D-Link is showcasing DIR-X6060 and DIR-X9000 supporting transmission speeds up to 6,000Mbps and 11,000Mbps, respectively.

D-Link pushing new Wi-Fi devices

Photo: Digitimes file photo