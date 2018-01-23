Optical device maker Axcen to debut on TWSE

Siu Han, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based optical device maker Axcen Photonics will debut on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) on January 23 with an initial price of NT$15.50 (US$0.52) per share.

Currently, optical devices such as video SFP (small form-factor pluggable) transceivers, CSFP and copper SFP transceivers, for industrial control applications, account for over 40% of the company's total revenues.

Axcen is a major supplier of optical transceiver modules for Chunghwa Telecom's OLT (optical line terminal) equipment and backbone networks and has also shipped market niche BOSA-on-board (BoB) devices to Japan-based NTT.

The company has recently landed additional optical device orders from industrial control equipment vendors in Europe with shipments to begin in the second half of 2018, according to industry sources.

Axcen believes that the ongoing deployment of optical fiber networks, 4G/LTE and 5G base stations by telecom operators worldwide, as well as the establishment of more datacenters and growing production of automotive equipment and AI-based devices will bring a boom to the global optical transceiver market.

Axcen to ramp up optical transceiver shipments for industrial control applications

Photo: Siu Han, Digitimes, January 2018