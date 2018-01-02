Macronix allocates NT$3.98 billion for 2018 capex

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Non-volatile memory (NVM) device provider Macronix International has set its capex for 2018 at NT$3.89 billion (US$130.43 million), according to a company announcement. The 2018 capex is almost on par with the revised NT$4 billion budget set for the previous year.

The bulk of the capex budget will be used to finance the purchases of equipment for capacity ramps and R&D efforts, the company said.

The company will focus on ramping up its capacities for 32nm/45nm ROM, 36nm SLC NAND and 75/55nm NOR flash devices at its 12-inch fab in 2018, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News report.

The company will produce entry-level NOR flash chips at its 8-inch fab in 2018, the report added.