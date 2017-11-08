Macronix revenues rise 67.7% on year in October

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 8 November 2017]

Macronix International has announced consolidated sales for October 2017 came to NT$4.143 billion (US$137.22 million), a decrease of 0.2% from the previous month of NT$4.150 billion. Compared to the same period of NT$2.471 billion in 2016, the consolidated revenues of October increased 67.7% in 2017.

Accumulated consolidated sales for January-October 2017 arrived at NT$27.784 billion, an increase of 40.1% compared to the same period of NT$19.830 billion in 2016, the company said.

Macronix: Consolidated revenues, Oct 2016 - Oct 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Oct-17 4,143 (0.2%) 67.7% 27,784 40.1% Sep-17 4,150 20.7% 46.5% 23,640 36.2% Aug-17 3,439 19.5% 62.8% 19,490 34.2% Jul-17 2,878 18.8% 34.1% 16,051 29.3% Jun-17 2,424 15.9% 42.7% 13,173 28.3% May-17 2,091 2.1% 20.2% 10,749 25.5% Apr-17 2,048 (15.1%) 17.5% 8,658 26.8% Mar-17 2,411 19.7% 35.9% 6,610 30% Feb-17 2,014 (7.8%) 23.7% 4,199 26.8% Jan-17 2,185 4.2% 29.8% 2,185 29.8% Dec-16 2,097 (4.6%) 21.9% 24,125 15.3% Nov-16 2,198 (11.1%) 12.4% 22,028 14.7% Oct-16 2,471 (12.8%) 28.5% 19,830 14.9%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, November 2017