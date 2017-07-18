Macronix launches AEC-Q100 full compliant NAND flash memory

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 18 July 2017]

Macronix International has launched an AEC-Q100 Grade 2/3 compliant NAND flash memory product. The company added its NAND flash memory has passed all the stringent AEC-Q100 reliability standards, to become the first AEC-Q100 full compliant NAND flash product supplier for automotive applications.

The auto electronics market has been advancing rapidly, from past applications such as vehicle entertainment systems, smart dashboards and clusters, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), to new technologies such as smart cars, Internet of Vehicles, and autonomous cars. Extending these trends in the future, each vehicle may resemble an individual AI server and demand for highly reliable memory products will increase.

Macronix's newly-launched NAND flash adopts the company's patented 36nm semiconductor manufacturing technology that overcomes the short life cycle deficiency of NAND flash, which typically occurs with shrinking semiconductor technology nodes, or technology with multiple bits stored in each cell.

In general, Macronix's NAND flash memory is capable of storing data for at least 10 years or 100,000 programming cycles, surpassing current JEDEC standards, the company said.

Macronix's new NAND flash family is offered in 1Gb to 8Gb densities, supporting both SPI and Parallel interfaces, with operating temperature ranging from minus 40- to 105-degrees Celsius, with significantly improved reliability as compared to the conventional 85-degrees Celsius chip specification currently available on the market.

In addition, to satisfy various power consumption requirements, Macronix's NAND flash is offered in both 1.8V and 3V power supply solutions. Macronix also offers 4-bit ECC and ECC-free solutions to satisfy different specifications and functional requirements.

The series of Macronix's AEC-Q100 full compliant NAND flash products are produced at the company's 12-inch fab (Fab 5) located at the Hsinchu Science Park, the company said.

Macronix's other auto flash memory product lines include serial NOR flash and parallel NOR flash.