Macronix net profits hit 7-year high in 3Q17
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 27 October 2017]

Mask ROM and flash chipmaker Macronix International has reported net profits of NT$2.12 billion (US$70.2 million) for the third quarter of 2017, hitting a seven-year high, with EPS reaching NT$1.20.

Sales of Macronix' all product lines registered sequential growth during the third quarter, which boosted the company's overall revenues by 59% on quarter to NT$10.47 billion.

Driven by growing demand for high-density chips for Nintendo Switch devices, sales of Macronix' ROM chips surged 209% sequentially in the third quarter. Meanwhile, sales of Macronix' NAND flash chips hiked 100% on quarter thanks to increased shipments and ASPs.

Sales of Macronix' NOR flash chips grew 23% sequentially in the third quarter. Of Macronix' third-quarter revenues, NOR flash memory accounted for 48% followed by ROM products with 32%, NAND flash with 14% and foundry business with 6%.

Macronix' gross margin climbed 4.6pp on quarter to 38.4%, buoyed by a more favorable product mix and rising chip ASPs. The company's net profits for the third quarter represented a robust 245% increase compared to the prior quarter.

Looking into the fourth quarter, Macronix is seeing positive demand from customers for its ROM and flash chips, according to company chairman Miin Wu. Prices for NOR and NAND flash chips will also continue their growth in the fourth quarter, said Wu.

