Macronix completes capital reduction; shares soar
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 28 August 2017]

NOR flash and mask ROM chipmaker Macronix International returned to normal trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on August 28 after completing a capital downsize. The company's share price today has exceeded its opening reference price set at NT$33.65 (US$1.12).

Macronix' stock already opened at the day's up-limit at NT$37 amid heavy buying.

Macronix disclosed the company had slashed its capital by 50.8% to around NT$18.06 billion to amend losses and strengthen its financial structure.

Macronix reported net profits surged 204% sequentially to NT$616 million in the second quarter of 2017, with EPS reaching NT$0.35 compared with NT$0.12 in the prior quarter. The profits also marked the company's return to profitability from net losses of NT$689 million during the same period in 2016.

Macronix' net value per share improved further to NT$10.75 as of the end of second-quarter 2017, the fourth consecutive quarter that the company has generated profits. Macronix posted net profits of NT$819 million in the first half of 2017, with EPS coming to NT$0.47.

