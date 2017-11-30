Taipei, Friday, December 1, 2017 00:05 (GMT+8)
Macronix to highlight novel SGVC 3D NAND development at 2017 IEDM
Josephine Lien, Taipei; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Thursday 30 November 2017]

Macronix International has disclosed its research on a novel 3D NAND structure, called single-gate vertical channel (SGVC), will be presented as a highlight paper at the 2017 IEEE International Electron Devices Meeting (IEDM) in San Francisco from December 2-6

Macronix said it is the only one highlight paper from Taiwan to be presented at IEDM, during which the company will present a total of four technical papers.

The highlight paper focuses on realizing a 128Gb MLC (or 192Gb TLC) 3D NAND flash using the SGVC architecture with only 16 layers, according to Macronix. Such memory density is comparable to 48-layer 3D NAND using a popular gate-all-around (GAA) structure. SGVC has the important advantage of much smaller cell size and pitch scaling capability which allows very high-density memory with much fewer stacking layers. The 3D SGVC NAND makes use of arrays of vertically arranged single-gate flat-cell thin film transistors with an ultra-thin body, which are not as sensitive to variation of critical dimensions (CD) as GAA devices, and is suitable for read-intensive memory applications.

The other three Macronix papers chosen for 2017 IEDM include one that proposes a model to understand the operational physics of junction-free structure and Wordline (WL) interference effects in a 3D NAND, according to the company. Another paper deals with ovonic threshold switching (OTS) chalcogenide material system (TeAsGeSi) that incorporates Se and an extra dopant. The resulting new selector demonstrated excellent endurance and OTS characteristics suitable for 3D stackable cross-point high-density non-volatile memory. The third one discusses retention behavior of high resistance state (HRS) of ReRAMs (resistive random access memories).

Macronix said it has published more than 60 papers at IEDM since 2003.

