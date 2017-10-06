Macronix revenues soar 46.5% in September

Macronix International has reported consolidated revenues of NT$4.15 billion (US$136.68 million) for September 2017, representing a 20.68% increase on month and 46.52% increase on year.
The company has totaled NT$23.64 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 36.18% compared with the same time last year.
For the year of 2016, Macronix totaled NT$24.125 billion in consolidated revenues, up 15.28% sequentially on year.
Macronix: Consolidated revenues, Sep 2016 - Sep 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Sep-17
|
4,150
|
20.7%
|
46.5%
|
23,640
|
36.2%
Aug-17
|
3,439
|
19.5%
|
62.8%
|
19,490
|
34.2%
Jul-17
|
2,878
|
18.8%
|
34.1%
|
16,051
|
29.3%
Jun-17
|
2,424
|
15.9%
|
42.7%
|
13,173
|
28.3%
May-17
|
2,091
|
2.1%
|
20.2%
|
10,749
|
25.5%
Apr-17
|
2,048
|
(15.1%)
|
17.5%
|
8,658
|
26.8%
Mar-17
|
2,411
|
19.7%
|
35.9%
|
6,610
|
30%
Feb-17
|
2,014
|
(7.8%)
|
23.7%
|
4,199
|
26.8%
Jan-17
|
2,185
|
4.2%
|
29.8%
|
2,185
|
29.8%
Dec-16
|
2,097
|
(4.6%)
|
21.9%
|
24,125
|
15.3%
Nov-16
|
2,198
|
(11.1%)
|
12.4%
|
22,028
|
14.7%
Oct-16
|
2,471
|
(12.8%)
|
28.5%
|
19,830
|
14.9%
Sep-16
|
2,833
|
34.1%
|
49.3%
|
17,359
|
13.3%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, October 2017