Macronix revenues soar 46.5% in September
Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 6 October 2017]

Macronix International has reported consolidated revenues of NT$4.15 billion (US$136.68 million) for September 2017, representing a 20.68% increase on month and 46.52% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$23.64 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 36.18% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, Macronix totaled NT$24.125 billion in consolidated revenues, up 15.28% sequentially on year.

Macronix: Consolidated revenues, Sep 2016 - Sep 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Sep-17

4,150

20.7%

46.5%

23,640

36.2%

Aug-17

3,439

19.5%

62.8%

19,490

34.2%

Jul-17

2,878

18.8%

34.1%

16,051

29.3%

Jun-17

2,424

15.9%

42.7%

13,173

28.3%

May-17

2,091

2.1%

20.2%

10,749

25.5%

Apr-17

2,048

(15.1%)

17.5%

8,658

26.8%

Mar-17

2,411

19.7%

35.9%

6,610

30%

Feb-17

2,014

(7.8%)

23.7%

4,199

26.8%

Jan-17

2,185

4.2%

29.8%

2,185

29.8%

Dec-16

2,097

(4.6%)

21.9%

24,125

15.3%

Nov-16

2,198

(11.1%)

12.4%

22,028

14.7%

Oct-16

2,471

(12.8%)

28.5%

19,830

14.9%

Sep-16

2,833

34.1%

49.3%

17,359

13.3%

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, October 2017

