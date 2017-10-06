Macronix revenues soar 46.5% in September

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 6 October 2017]

Macronix International has reported consolidated revenues of NT$4.15 billion (US$136.68 million) for September 2017, representing a 20.68% increase on month and 46.52% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$23.64 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 36.18% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, Macronix totaled NT$24.125 billion in consolidated revenues, up 15.28% sequentially on year.

Macronix: Consolidated revenues, Sep 2016 - Sep 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Sep-17 4,150 20.7% 46.5% 23,640 36.2% Aug-17 3,439 19.5% 62.8% 19,490 34.2% Jul-17 2,878 18.8% 34.1% 16,051 29.3% Jun-17 2,424 15.9% 42.7% 13,173 28.3% May-17 2,091 2.1% 20.2% 10,749 25.5% Apr-17 2,048 (15.1%) 17.5% 8,658 26.8% Mar-17 2,411 19.7% 35.9% 6,610 30% Feb-17 2,014 (7.8%) 23.7% 4,199 26.8% Jan-17 2,185 4.2% 29.8% 2,185 29.8% Dec-16 2,097 (4.6%) 21.9% 24,125 15.3% Nov-16 2,198 (11.1%) 12.4% 22,028 14.7% Oct-16 2,471 (12.8%) 28.5% 19,830 14.9% Sep-16 2,833 34.1% 49.3% 17,359 13.3%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, October 2017