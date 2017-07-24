Macronix to expand 12-inch fab capacity; 2Q17 profits surge

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 24 July 2017]

Taiwan-based Macronix International, a manufacturer of mask ROM and NOR flash memory, has disclosed plans to invest a total of NT$1.79 billion (US$58.9 million) to expand its 12-inch fab capacity.

Macronix will expand production capacity for advanced 32nm mask ROM, 55mm NOR flash and 36nm NAND flash memory products at its 12-inch facilities, the company said.

Macronix reported net profits surged 204% sequentially to NT$616 million (US$20.4 million) for the second quarter of 2017, with EPS reaching NT$0.35 compared with NT$0.12 in the prior quarter. The profits also marked the company's return to profitability from net losses of NT$689 million during the same period in 2016.

Macronix posted revenues of NT$6.56 billion in the second quarter of 2017, up 27% on year. Gross margin for the quarter came to 34%, higher than the 27% in the prior quarter and 14% a year earlier, thanks to a more favorable product mix.

Sales of Macronix' NAND flash chips increased 25% from a year ago and 4% sequentially in the second quarter of 2017, while unit shipments decreased 25% on year and 37% on quarter. The product line accounted for 11% of Macronix' total revenues in the second quarter.

Sales of Macronix' NOR flash chips, which accounted for 63% of company revenues in the second quarter of 2017, grew 21% from a year earlier and 9% on quarter. Unit shipments of the product line increased 50% on year and 6% sequentially in the second quarter.

Macronix' ROM chips accounted for 17% of the company's net sales in the second quarter of 2017. Sales of the product line climbed 103% on year and 29% sequentially during the quarter, while unit shipments hiked 107% from a year ago but fell 4% sequentially.