Macronix sales increase almost 50% on year in November

Taiwan-based Macronix International has announced its unaudited consolidated sales for November 2017 reached NT$3.288 billion (US$109.46 million), a decrease of 20.6% from the previous month of NT$4.143 billion. Compared to the NT$2.198 billion recorded in the same period of 2016, the consolidated sales of November 2017 increased 49.6%.
Accumulated consolidated net sales for January-November 2017 came to NT$31.072 billion, an increase of 41.1% compared to the same period of 2016, which recorded consolidated sales of NT$22.028 billion, according to the company, a leading integrated device manufacturer in the non-volatile memory (NVM) market.
Macronix: Consolidated revenues, Oct 2016 - Oct 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Oct-17
|
4,143
|
(0.2%)
|
67.7%
|
27,784
|
40.1%
Sep-17
|
4,150
|
20.7%
|
46.5%
|
23,640
|
36.2%
Aug-17
|
3,439
|
19.5%
|
62.8%
|
19,490
|
34.2%
Jul-17
|
2,878
|
18.8%
|
34.1%
|
16,051
|
29.3%
Jun-17
|
2,424
|
15.9%
|
42.7%
|
13,173
|
28.3%
May-17
|
2,091
|
2.1%
|
20.2%
|
10,749
|
25.5%
Apr-17
|
2,048
|
(15.1%)
|
17.5%
|
8,658
|
26.8%
Mar-17
|
2,411
|
19.7%
|
35.9%
|
6,610
|
30%
Feb-17
|
2,014
|
(7.8%)
|
23.7%
|
4,199
|
26.8%
Jan-17
|
2,185
|
4.2%
|
29.8%
|
2,185
|
29.8%
Dec-16
|
2,097
|
(4.6%)
|
21.9%
|
24,125
|
15.3%
Nov-16
|
2,198
|
(11.1%)
|
12.4%
|
22,028
|
14.7%
Oct-16
|
2,471
|
(12.8%)
|
28.5%
|
19,830
|
14.9%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, December 2017