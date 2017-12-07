Taipei, Friday, December 8, 2017 20:10 (GMT+8)
Macronix sales increase almost 50% on year in November
Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 7 December 2017]

Taiwan-based Macronix International has announced its unaudited consolidated sales for November 2017 reached NT$3.288 billion (US$109.46 million), a decrease of 20.6% from the previous month of NT$4.143 billion. Compared to the NT$2.198 billion recorded in the same period of 2016, the consolidated sales of November 2017 increased 49.6%.

Accumulated consolidated net sales for January-November 2017 came to NT$31.072 billion, an increase of 41.1% compared to the same period of 2016, which recorded consolidated sales of NT$22.028 billion, according to the company, a leading integrated device manufacturer in the non-volatile memory (NVM) market.

Macronix: Consolidated revenues, Oct 2016 - Oct 2017 (NT$m)

Macronix: Consolidated revenues, Oct 2016 - Oct 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Oct-17

4,143

(0.2%)

67.7%

27,784

40.1%

Sep-17

4,150

20.7%

46.5%

23,640

36.2%

Aug-17

3,439

19.5%

62.8%

19,490

34.2%

Jul-17

2,878

18.8%

34.1%

16,051

29.3%

Jun-17

2,424

15.9%

42.7%

13,173

28.3%

May-17

2,091

2.1%

20.2%

10,749

25.5%

Apr-17

2,048

(15.1%)

17.5%

8,658

26.8%

Mar-17

2,411

19.7%

35.9%

6,610

30%

Feb-17

2,014

(7.8%)

23.7%

4,199

26.8%

Jan-17

2,185

4.2%

29.8%

2,185

29.8%

Dec-16

2,097

(4.6%)

21.9%

24,125

15.3%

Nov-16

2,198

(11.1%)

12.4%

22,028

14.7%

Oct-16

2,471

(12.8%)

28.5%

19,830

14.9%

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, December 2017

