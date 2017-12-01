Taipei, Saturday, December 2, 2017 13:55 (GMT+8)
cloudy
Taipei
20°C
China NOR flash maker GigaDevice launches strategic investment in SMIC
Josephine Lien, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Friday 1 December 2017]

China-based NOR flash supplier GigaDevice Semiconductor has announced subscribing to HK$532.5 million (US$68.43 million) worth of new shares issued by Semiconductor Manufacturing International Company (SMIC), in a move to further enhance its strategic cooperation with the wafer foundry house, according to company sources.

GigaDevice has completed subscriptions of 500 million SMIC shares at a unit price of HK$10.65 through its wholly owned subsidiary GigaDevice Semiconductor (HK), accounting for 1.02% of SMIC's total outstanding shares after the latest placement.

The share subscriptions can help GigaDevice develop multiple strategic partnerships with SMIC, said the sources. In September 2017, GigaDevice also signed a CNY1.2 billion (US$181.39 million) strategic procurement pact with SMIC in a bid to secure foundry capacity for its NOR flash production.

GigaDevice now relies on SMIC's support to fabricate NOR flash chips with 65nm, 90nm and 0.13mm processes, as well as SLC/MLC NAND chips using 38nm and 24nm processes.

In late October 2017, GigaDevice also signed a contract with Hefei Ruili Integrated Circuit Manufacture to jointly develop 19nm DRAM process technology for the production of 12-inch wafers at a total investment of CNY18 billion. The tie-up will enable the two firms to jointly compete against the other two major memory players in the country, namely Yangtze Memory Technology under Tsinghua Unigroup and Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit associated with Taiwan-based United Microelectronics (UMC), according to industry sources.

The sources continued that GigaDevice is now the No. 5 supplier in the global NOR flash chip market, next to Cypress, Micron Technology, Macronix International and Winbond Electronics. Against the last two Taiwan-based players on the top-5 list having their own wafer fabs, GigaDevice is a purely fabless IC designer, and only after securing sufficient wafer foundry capacity can the company stand out amid the ongoing supply shortfalls seen in both the silicon wafer and NOR flash sectors.

Innodisk
China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link