China NOR flash maker GigaDevice launches strategic investment in SMIC

Josephine Lien, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Friday 1 December 2017]

China-based NOR flash supplier GigaDevice Semiconductor has announced subscribing to HK$532.5 million (US$68.43 million) worth of new shares issued by Semiconductor Manufacturing International Company (SMIC), in a move to further enhance its strategic cooperation with the wafer foundry house, according to company sources.

GigaDevice has completed subscriptions of 500 million SMIC shares at a unit price of HK$10.65 through its wholly owned subsidiary GigaDevice Semiconductor (HK), accounting for 1.02% of SMIC's total outstanding shares after the latest placement.

The share subscriptions can help GigaDevice develop multiple strategic partnerships with SMIC, said the sources. In September 2017, GigaDevice also signed a CNY1.2 billion (US$181.39 million) strategic procurement pact with SMIC in a bid to secure foundry capacity for its NOR flash production.

GigaDevice now relies on SMIC's support to fabricate NOR flash chips with 65nm, 90nm and 0.13mm processes, as well as SLC/MLC NAND chips using 38nm and 24nm processes.

In late October 2017, GigaDevice also signed a contract with Hefei Ruili Integrated Circuit Manufacture to jointly develop 19nm DRAM process technology for the production of 12-inch wafers at a total investment of CNY18 billion. The tie-up will enable the two firms to jointly compete against the other two major memory players in the country, namely Yangtze Memory Technology under Tsinghua Unigroup and Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit associated with Taiwan-based United Microelectronics (UMC), according to industry sources.

The sources continued that GigaDevice is now the No. 5 supplier in the global NOR flash chip market, next to Cypress, Micron Technology, Macronix International and Winbond Electronics. Against the last two Taiwan-based players on the top-5 list having their own wafer fabs, GigaDevice is a purely fabless IC designer, and only after securing sufficient wafer foundry capacity can the company stand out amid the ongoing supply shortfalls seen in both the silicon wafer and NOR flash sectors.