Macronix intros new OctaFlash to power instant-on applications
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 8 August 2017]

Macronix International has announced its new Ultra-OctaFlash Memory designed to meet the growing demand for "instant-on" performance and real-time system responsiveness in automotive, industrial and consumer applications. The series was initially launched in 2015.

The new Macronix ultra-high performance OctaFlash (x8 I/O) Memory can operate at frequencies up to 250MHz with a fast latency access time of 80 nanoseconds (ns), sequential byte reads as fast as 2ns and a maximum read throughput of 500 megabytes per second (MB/s), the company disclosed. The series can meet the instant-on and interactive graphical user interface (GUI) requirements of next generation electronics.

Macronix continued its new ultra-high performance OctaFlash Memory is packaged in an industry standard 24-ball BGA, and is backwards compatible with existing Quad SPI and Dual-Quad SPI pin-out patterns, allowing users to migrate and minimize any significant PCB routing re-design.

The new ultra-high performance OctaFlash Memory is manufactured with Macronix's 55nm process, the company said. Samples of 1.8V, 256Mb & 512Mb densities are available now.

