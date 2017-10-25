Taipei, Thursday, October 26, 2017 07:31 (GMT+8)
SPIL posts EPS of NT$1.74 for 1Q-3Q17
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 25 October 2017]

IC packaging specialist Siliconware Precision Industries (SPIL) saw its net profits for the first three quarters of 2017 decline 23.8% from a year earlier to NT$5.41 billion (US$178.7 million). EPS for the nine-month period came to NT$1.74 compared with NT$2.28 during the same period in 2016.

SPIL generated consolidated revenues of NT$21.96 billion in the third quarter of 2017, up 7.5% sequentially and flat on year, while gross margin grew 3.5pp on quarter but slid 1.1pp from a year earlier to 21.9%. Revenues for the first three quarters of 2017 decreased 1.6% from a year ago to NT$61.93 billion, while gross margin fell 2.5pp on year to 19.9%.

SPIL posted operating profits of NT$2.74 billion for the third quarter of 2017 with operating margin rising 3.3pp sequentially but slipping 1.1pp from a year ago to 12.5%. Operating profits for the first three quarters of 2017 came to NT$6.36 billion with operating margin down 2pp from a year earlier to 10.3%.

SPIL reported net profits of NT$2.26 billion for the third quarter of 2017, up 4.6% on quarter but down 16.2% on year. EPS for the quarter reached NT$0.72 compared with NT$0.69 in the second quarter and NT$0.86 in third-quarter 2016.

Bumping and flip-chip packaging accounted for 39% of SPIL's net revenues in the third quarter, followed by substrate-based packaging with 29%, leadframe-based packaging with 17% and testing with 15%. Sales from the communications sector contributed 65% of SPIL's total revenues in the third quarter, followed by those from the consumer electronics sector with 21%, computing with 12% and memory 2%.

Market watchers expect SPIL to post flat to low single-digit sequential revenue growth in the fourth quarter. A pick-up in demand for graphics chips and handset-use ICs will continue to sustain the backend house's revenue performance in the fourth quarter, but currency fluctuations will remain another factor affecting the company's profitability, according to the watchers.

