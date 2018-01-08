Taiwan IC backend service firms to face increasing competition from China in 2018

Julian Ho, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

While expecting to benefit from increasing demand for IC solutions from the IoT, AI and 5G sectors in 2018, Taiwan-based IC testing and packaging service providers are also expected to face increasing price competition from China-based rivals in the year, according to industry sources.

China-based major OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) players, including Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology (JCET), Tongfu Microelectronics and Tianshui Huatian Electronic Group, have managed to secure IC testing and packaging orders from Taiwan's IC-design houses due to their competitive pricing, said the sources.

JCET is currently competing with Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE) and Siliconware Precision Industries (SPIL) for orders from international clients following its acquisition of STATS ChipPAC, indicated the sources.

On the other hand, Tongfu and Tianshui Huatian have made more efforts to solicit orders from Taiwan's IC-design companies, added the sources.

Some Taiwan-based IC backend service providers such as Chipbond Technology and ChipMOS Technologies have released part of the stakes of their subsidiaries in China to China-based firms as a means to fend off competition from China's OSAT players, noted the sources.

Taiwan-based OSAT players such as ASE to face increasing competition from China

Photo: Digitimes file photo