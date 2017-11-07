SPIL October revenues almost flat on year

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 7 November 2017]

Packaging and testing company Siliconware Precision Industries (SPIL) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$7.41 billion (US$245.5 million) for October 2017, up 1.2% on month but down 0.4% on year.

SPIL's cumulative 2017 revenues through October totaled NT$69.34 billion, down 1.5% from a year earlier.

SPIL generated revenues of NT$21.96 billion in the third quarter of 2017, up 7.5% sequentially and flat on year. The company posted net profits of NT$2.26 billion for the third quarter, up 4.6% on quarter but down 16.2% from a year ago, with EPS reaching NT$0.72 compared with NT$0.69 in the second quarter and NT$0.86 in third-quarter 2016.

Market watchers expect SPIL to post flat to low single-digit sequential revenue growth in the fourth quarter. A pick-up in demand for graphics chips and handset-use ICs will continue to sustain the backend house's revenue performance in the fourth quarter, but currency changes will remain another factor affecting the company's profitability, according to the watchers.