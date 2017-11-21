SPIL to build new factory in China

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 21 November 2017]

Packaging and testing company Siliconware Precision Industries (SPIL) has gained land use rights for a 147,097-square meter industrial site located at the Fujian (Jinjiang) IC Industrial Park, China., according to a company filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE). The term of the land-use rights is 50 years.

The transaction is valued at CNY103.12 million (US$15.5 million), SPIL unveiled in the filing.

SPIL will use the land to build a new factory that will be dedicated to providing assembly and testing services for memory and logic devices, the company said. Named Siliconware Electronics (Fujian), the factory will be wholly owned by SPIL.

SPIL in early May disclosed plans to set up a production subsidiary in Jinjiang (Fujian province) through a third party for a total of US$45 million.

Siliconware Electronics (Fujian) is expected to be part of the supply chains of United Microelectronics' (UMC) 12-inch logic IC fab in Xiamen, and Fujian Jin Hua Integrated Circuit for which UMC is developing DRAM production technologies, previous reports quoted industry sources as saying. Jin Hua, which will be dedicated to producing DRAM chips utilizing technologies developed by UMC, is expected to start operating its new 12-inch fab between the end of 2018 and early-2019.