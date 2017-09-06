Taipei, Thursday, September 7, 2017 20:59 (GMT+8)
SPIL, Sigurd and KYEC post sequential revenue growth in August
Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 6 September 2017]

IC backend houses Siliconware Precision Industries (SPIL), Sigurd Microelectronics and King Yuan Electronics Company (KYEC) all saw their August revenues climb to their highest monthly levels so far in 2017.

SPIL announced August consolidated revenues grew 1.6% sequentially to NT$7.38 billion (US$245.1 million). Revenues for the first eight months of 2017 came to NT$54.61 billion, down about 2% on year.

SPIL is expected to see its third-quarter revenues reach NT$21.8-22 billion, which will hit the second highest quarterly levels in the company's history, driven by a pull-in of orders from the non-Apple camp, as well as orders for consumer electronics devices, according to market watchers.

Testing specialist KYEC reported August consolidated revenues increased 1.1% on month to NT$1.72 billion. The company saw its cumulative 2017 revenues through August grow by a slight 0.7% on year to NT$13.04 billion.

Market watchers expect KYEC's revenues to rise 7-9% sequentially to about NT$5.2 billion in the third quarter, with gross margin remaining above 30%. Revenues will peak for 2017 in the fourth quarter, the watchers said.

Sigurd posted consolidated revenues for August 2017 grew about 7% on month and 0.2% on year to NT$536 million. The company's cumulative 2017 revenues through August increased 7.3% from a year earlier to NT$3.96 billion.

Smartphone companies' roll-outs of their flagship models have stimulated demand for handset SoCs, power management chips and communications ICs, enabling Sigurd to enjoy the highest monthly revenues thus far in 2017, according to the testing house.

Market watchers expect Sigurd to generate revenues of between NT$1.56 billion and NT$1.58 billion in the third quarter, and likely see the revenues reach an all-time high.

KYEC, SPIL and Sigurd: Consolidated revenues, Aug 2016 - Aug 2017 (NT$m)

KYEC, SPIL and Sigurd: Consolidated revenues, Aug 2016 - Aug 2017 (NT$m)

Month

SPIL

KYEC

Sigurd

Sales

Y/Y

Sales

Y/Y

Sales

Y/Y

Aug-17

7,376

(0.8%)

1,723

(5.5%)

536

0.2%

Jul-17

7,261

(0.8%)

1,704

(5.5%)

501

(1.7%)

Jun-17

6,878

(7%)

1,642

(5.8%)

513

4.8%

May-17

6,993

(6.3%)

1,628

(5%)

495

6.2%

Apr-17

6,554

(4%)

1,572

(1.8%)

456

2.3%

Mar-17

6,668

3.9%

1,675

6.7%

493

5.5%

Feb-17

6,002

(3.9%)

1,510

11.2%

458

18.6%

Jan-17

6,881

3.7%

1,683

17.7%

508

30.3%

Dec-16

7,469

7.7%

1,718

21.4%

527

24.3%

Nov-16

7,271

7.4%

1,714

20.7%

507

17.7%

Oct-16

7,438

5.3%

1,802

23.7%

529

24%

Sep-16

7,207

3.5%

1,805

23.4%

544

27.7%

Aug-16

7,433

10.7%

1,822

25.5%

536

19.6%

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, September 2017

