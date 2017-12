Foxconn to list IIoT subsidiary in Shanghai

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 21 December 2017]

Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry) has decided to list its subsidiary Foxconn Industrial Internet (FII) for common A-shares trading on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Foxconn is eyeing the strong potential of the country's industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market, as the China government is boosting Made in China 2025, equivalent to Industry 4.0.

Very high ratios of price-to-earnings on China's stock markets also play a part in IPO plan.