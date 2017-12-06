Foxconn, Intel, APT jointly unveil edge computing platform in Taiwan

Max Wang and Monica Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 6 December 2017]

Foxconn Electronics, Asia Pacific Telecom (APT) and Intel have jointly unveiled a multi-access edge computing (MEC) platform in Taiwan aiming to offer smart solutions for the AR/VR, healthcare, IoV and retailing industries.

The MEC platform is the first collaborative work on 5G technology between Foxconn and Intel since the two signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in June 2016 for the development related 5G technologies and solutions.

The MEC platform is being developed with the support of Intel's Network Terminal Virtualization (NEV) SDK technology and DPDK (Data Plane Development Kit) software development kit. The platform provides a variety of server options for different scenarios, and through the MEC controller, servers in different regions can be centrally managed and monitored.

Utilizing the core technology available at the MEC, APT plans to launch facial recognition service which is applicable to a number of areas such as home security access control, facial smart retailing, virtual consumption and unmanned store shopping, said APT chairman Lu Fang-ming.

With its capability for low latency, high-speed computing and real-time display, the facial recognition technology will help enhance customers' experience, Lu added.

The facial recognition is a major 5G application, and the related facial recognition industry is expected to take off in the next six months, Lu asserted.

The global production value of 3D facial recognition products is expected to reach US$1 billion in 2017 and further expand to US$7.3 billion in 2021, according to an estimate of the Industrial Economics and Knowledge Center (IEK).

Providing further details on the MEC platform, Intel pointed out that the platform provides IT and cloud-computing capabilities within the radio access network (RAN) in close proximity to mobile subscribers. For application developers and content providers, the RAN edge offers a service environment with ultra low latency and high-bandwidth as well as direct access to real-time radio network information such as subscriber location and cell load that can be used by applications and services to offer context-related services. These services are capable of differentiating the mobile broadband experience.

Operators can open their RAN edge to authorized third-parties, allowing them to flexibly and rapidly deploy innovative applications and services towards mobile subscribers, enterprises and vertical segments. Proximity, context, agility, rapid response time and speed can be translated into value and can be leveraged by mobile operators, network equipment vendors, and third-parties, enabling them to play complementary and profitable roles within their respective business models and allowing them to monetize the mobile broadband experience, Intel added.

Foxconn, APT and Intel have unveiled the MEC platform for smart applications.

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, December 2017