Foxconn Technology revenues surge 140% on year in November

Foxconn Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$20.179 billion (US$672.57 million) for November 2017, representing a 5.03% drop on month and 140.96% increase on year.
The company has totaled NT$129.467 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 72.08% compared with the same time last year.
For the year of 2016, Foxconn Technology totaled NT$80.634 billion in consolidated revenues, down 19.39% sequentially on year.
FTC: Consolidated revenues, Nov 2016 - Nov 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Nov-17
|
20,179
|
(5%)
|
141%
|
129,467
|
72.1%
Oct-17
|
21,247
|
2.3%
|
176.9%
|
109,288
|
63.5%
Sep-17
|
20,770
|
39.4%
|
165.2%
|
88,041
|
48.7%
Aug-17
|
14,905
|
30.6%
|
94.2%
|
67,271
|
31%
Jul-17
|
11,411
|
12.6%
|
66.4%
|
52,366
|
19.9%
Jun-17
|
10,139
|
58.4%
|
67.1%
|
40,954
|
11.2%
May-17
|
6,400
|
15%
|
(1.2%)
|
30,815
|
0.2%
Apr-17
|
5,563
|
(11.8%)
|
(16.8%)
|
24,415
|
0.6%
Mar-17
|
6,305
|
44.4%
|
(2.6%)
|
18,852
|
7.2%
Feb-17
|
4,366
|
(46.6%)
|
(4.2%)
|
12,547
|
12.9%
Jan-17
|
8,181
|
51.6%
|
24.8%
|
8,181
|
24.8%
Dec-16
|
5,395
|
(35.6%)
|
(13.6%)
|
80,634
|
(19.4%)
Nov-16
|
8,374
|
9.1%
|
(12.5%)
|
75,239
|
(19.8%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, December 2017