Time-lapse camera maker Brinno sees revenues soar 47% in 1Q-3Q 2017

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Friday 6 October 2017]

Taiwan-based time-lapse camera maker Brinno saw its consolidated revenues for the first three quarters of 2017 shoot up 47% on year to reach NT$401million (US$13.19 million), due mainly to increased shipments to Europe and Southeast Asia.

This is despite the fact that the company's revenues for September declined 5% on year to NT$39.26 million as a result of the deferred rollout of new ODM models by its customer Friday Labs, which was still busy carrying out the final adjustment of the software and firmware for new models in the third quarter, industry sources said. Shipment to the client is expected to rebound to normal levels in the fourth quarter, the sources said.

The company has said that besides its own brand business, it has adjusted its ODM business model, managing to boost the value of orders from a single customer to over NT$100 million a year while continuing to expand its customer base to maintain solid growth momentum over the medium to long term. The company has maintained close negotiations with quite a few global first-tier camera brands for the ODM production of time-lapse cameras.

The company is stepping up integrating its product design innovation and volume production capabilities, seeking to cooperate with global brands such as Microsoft, Vernier, and Flir Systems to develop new cameras and achieve technological breakthroughs in mass production for new models for clients, the source said.

It is scheduled to launch in 2018 new time-lapse photographing devices incorporating thermal imaging technology of Flir Systems, which specializes in the design and production of thermal imaging cameras, components and imaging sensors, the sources said.

Brinno has expressed optimism about revenue performance in the fourth quarter of the year, as it is ready to launch in October TLC series portable time-lapse cameras and two SHC series models featuring a peephole viewer function to cash in on the upcoming shopping sprees around the Christmas and New Year holidays.