Power Logic looks to increasing GPU cooling fan shipments in 2018

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

With Nvidia and AMD both expected to unveil their next-generation GPUs in 2018, Taiwan-based cooling fan maker Power Logic chairman Wen-Fang Hsu expects the company's shipments of cooling fans to expand significantly in the coming year as consumers are expected to purchase more cooling fans to upgrade their gaming devices.

Power Logic, which made its debut on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on December 28, is a cooling fan supplier for major graphics card brands including Micro-Star International (MSI), Gigabyte Technology, Asustek Computer and EVGA.

Some market watchers pointed out that Nvidia is scheduled to unveil its next-generation Volta GPUs in the first half of 2018. Since the new GPUs will feature improved computing performance compared to the current Pascal architecture, demand for better heat dissipation modules is expected.

Meanwhile, AMD is planning to release a new GPU series supporting artificial intelligence (AI) functionality in the second half of 2018, and the innovation should also attract consumers to upgrade their current gaming products, the market watchers noted.

Due to rising demand for better gaming performance and higher graphics resolutions, the average number of cooling fans used in a professional gaming graphics card has already increased from 1-2 previously to 2-3 now. In line with the market trend, Power Logic expects its gaming-related cooling fan shipments to surpass 10 million units in 2017 and its market share to expand further.

For 2018, Power Logic plans to expand its capacity in order to foray into emerging applications including artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual reality (VR). The company is also eying the China market as well as some niche sectors for further revenue growth.

Hsu pointed out that Power Logic's advantages include its fast pace in R&D, mass production capacity and prompt shipping services. The company is capable of providing one-stop services as well as assisting customer to manufacture customized or niche products. The company is also planning to cross into new energy and car-electronics applications after its graphics card cooling fan business becomes more stable.

Power Logic debuts on the TSE

Photo: Company