Delta showcases IIoT solutions for smart manufacturing in Nuremberg

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 28 November 2017]

Taiwan-based Delta Group, a supplier of power, thermal management and automation solutions, is showcasing its latest integrated solutions and framework for smart manufacturing at the SPS/IPC/Drives/Nuremberg 2017 (SPS 2017) exhibition in Germany.

This framework covers new automation technologies and products, including a cloud-based IIoT platform as well as data transmission, industrial control, drive devices and motion systems, and flexible production solutions that create a path toward smart manufacturing, the company said.

Delta is also highlighting its EtherCAT motion controller AH10EMC for smart machines. This new motion controller facilitates motion control system with up to 32 axes of motion drives synchronously, while controlling other devices and transmitting equipment data onto a management platform via EtherNet/IP network for remote monitoring.

"Delta seeks to provide 'new' smart manufacturing models with our strong capabilities in the industrial automation field," said Andy Liu, general manager of Delta's Industrial Automation Business Group. "With our two decades of experience in this industry, Delta has successfully assisted many customers build highly automated machines and factories with our complete range of automation products, software, and solutions. Now, we think it's time to take it to a higher level on which flexible, smart, green manufacturing can be implemented to enhance customer competitiveness while solving the issue of worldwide labor shortages. For example, Delta's Smart Manufacturing Model Production Line for power supplies in Wujiang plant, China consists of six robot workstations with 30 SCARA robots for a complete operation that enhances quality, flexibility, and production efficiency, achieving up to 60% manpower replacement."

The highlights at Delta's booth include: The Smart Factory Monitoring Solution which features the DIACloud platform and data transmission devices (e.g. routers, Ethernet switches) for equipment data collection and analysis to achieve real-time monitoring of the facility and production process. If users add the DIAView SCADA System into the solution, they can acquire detailed machine operation information and analysis to achieve live monitoring and management of all facilities, production lines and factories, according to Delta.

Delta's Multi-Angle Insertion Robot Workstation integrates the articulated robot DRV90L series and robot controller DCV series for multi-angle insertion operation, as well as the machine vision system DMV 2000 series for work piece detection. The DMV2000 series is equipped with four lenses for various inspection tasks (e.g. appearance and color); it can quickly identify the size, color and position of each workpiece, and enable the robot controller to command the robot to execute precise and accurate pick-and-place and insertion operation, said Delta.