Ibase Gaming seeking to become system integrator

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Friday 29 September 2017]

Taiwan gaming machine maker Ibase Gaming, an affiliate of industrial PC maker Ibase Technology, will take a road not taken by peer makers in its future business development, with the listing expected to grant the company more resources and momentum to materialize its corporate vision, the firm's chairman Liao Liang-pin has pledged.

Liao made the statement at a ceremony marking his firm's official listing on Taiwan's over-the-counter securities market on September 27.

Liao stressed that while most peer IPC makers still focus on manufacturing hardware products, Ibase Gaming will transform its current production from gaming machines, parts and components to higher value-added applications, and upgrade itself to a system integrator or even a gaming business operator. To achieve the end, Liao continued, the company will move to better understand the upstream and downstream of the entire gaming machine industry while also learning the needs, operating rules and talent of the gaming service sector, so as to render better services to its clients.

Software team crucial key to system integration

Liao said software teams will play a crucial role in the transition from traditional manufacturing to system integration. But a software team can hardly contribute clear-cut production capacity or real output as seen for hardware manufacturing, and nurturing a software team is also a time-consuming job and requires substantial investment, which is quite a heavy burden to many IPC makers. Nevertheless, software talent is key to becoming a system integrator, according to Liao.

Liao said it is imperative for makers to forge cooperative alliances to effectively ease their financial burden, although it is very difficult to find a suitable partner under the existing industrial environment. With a solid belief that good partners can help achieve fruitful cooperation at lower costs, Liao disclosed, Ibase Gaming will step up seeking proper partners in areas beyond Taiwan and Asia-Pacific to facilitate its global deployments to cash in on the robust business potentials of the global gaming industry.

Boasting quick sampling technology, Ibase Gaming can now provide complete hardware design and manufacturing solutions to customers in Taiwan and Asia Pacific in the short time. Through the cooperation with software partners, the company has ventured into the system integration field, Liao revealed, adding that his company is expected to foray into the gaming business field in 3-5 years through the increasingly close relationships with clients around the world.