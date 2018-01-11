Asustek, MSI together have 50% of gaming notebook market in 2017

Monica Chen, Las Vegas; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Despite the fierce price competitions from Hewlett-Packard (HP) and Dell, Asustek Computer and Micro-Star International (MSI) still managed to perform strongly in the gaming notebook sector, together shipping 2.4-2.5 million units in 2017, accounting for around 50% of the worldwide volumes, according to sources from the upstream supply chain.

In 2017, overall notebook demand remained in decline with the exceptions of enterprise and mid-range to high-end gaming models. HP and Dell launched a series of price cuts on their gaming devices priced between US$899-1,099 during 2017, looking to snatch some shares from the top-2 players in regions including Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and Southeast Asia. In the entry-level segment, China-based Lenovo and Haier were also aggressively releasing inexpensive gaming models.

The sources pointed out that HP's and Dell's price cuts had mainly undermined sales of second-tier gaming notebook vendors such as Lenovo and Gigabyte Technology.

At CES 2018, Asustek, MSI and Gigabyte and others are showcasing their latest gaming products including notebooks, motherboards and graphics cards featuring their latest technologies and designs.

Asustek, MSI remain the top-2 player in the gaming notebook market

Photo: Monica Chen, Digitimes, January 2018