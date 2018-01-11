Foxconn revenues rise 50% on year in December

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$675.141 billion (US$22.8 billion) for December 2017, representing a 18.53% increase on month and 50.15% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$4,707.465 billion in 2017 revenues, up 8.04% compared with last year.

For the year of 2016, Foxconn totaled NT$4356.988 billion in consolidated revenues, down 2.81% sequentially on year.

Foxconn: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2016 - Dec 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Dec-17 675,141 18.5% 50.2% 4,707,465 8% Nov-17 569,600 17.3% 18.5% 4,032,324 3.2% Oct-17 485,458 7.6% 2.9% 3,462,724 1.1% Sep-17 451,040 42.4% (3.7%) 2,977,266 0.8% Aug-17 316,793 0.6% 1.3% 2,526,226 1.6% Jul-17 315,057 (0%) 7.5% 2,209,433 1.6% Jun-17 315,140 12.6% 3.3% 1,894,375 0.7% May-17 279,846 (13.3%) (5.3%) 1,579,236 0.2% Apr-17 322,788 (5.5%) 0.1% 1,299,390 1.5% Mar-17 341,690 18% 0.6% 976,602 2% Feb-17 289,580 (16.1%) 3.2% 634,912 2.7% Jan-17 345,332 (23.2%) 2.3% 345,332 2.3% Dec-16 449,639 (6.5%) 9.8% 4,356,988 (2.8%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2018