Foxconn revenues rise 50% on year in December

Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$675.141 billion (US$22.8 billion) for December 2017, representing a 18.53% increase on month and 50.15% increase on year.
The company has totaled NT$4,707.465 billion in 2017 revenues, up 8.04% compared with last year.
For the year of 2016, Foxconn totaled NT$4356.988 billion in consolidated revenues, down 2.81% sequentially on year.
Foxconn: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2016 - Dec 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Dec-17
|
675,141
|
18.5%
|
50.2%
|
4,707,465
|
8%
Nov-17
|
569,600
|
17.3%
|
18.5%
|
4,032,324
|
3.2%
Oct-17
|
485,458
|
7.6%
|
2.9%
|
3,462,724
|
1.1%
Sep-17
|
451,040
|
42.4%
|
(3.7%)
|
2,977,266
|
0.8%
Aug-17
|
316,793
|
0.6%
|
1.3%
|
2,526,226
|
1.6%
Jul-17
|
315,057
|
(0%)
|
7.5%
|
2,209,433
|
1.6%
Jun-17
|
315,140
|
12.6%
|
3.3%
|
1,894,375
|
0.7%
May-17
|
279,846
|
(13.3%)
|
(5.3%)
|
1,579,236
|
0.2%
Apr-17
|
322,788
|
(5.5%)
|
0.1%
|
1,299,390
|
1.5%
Mar-17
|
341,690
|
18%
|
0.6%
|
976,602
|
2%
Feb-17
|
289,580
|
(16.1%)
|
3.2%
|
634,912
|
2.7%
Jan-17
|
345,332
|
(23.2%)
|
2.3%
|
345,332
|
2.3%
Dec-16
|
449,639
|
(6.5%)
|
9.8%
|
4,356,988
|
(2.8%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2018