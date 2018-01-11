IT + CE
Foxconn revenues rise 50% on year in December
Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei
Thursday 11 January 2018

Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$675.141 billion (US$22.8 billion) for December 2017, representing a 18.53% increase on month and 50.15% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$4,707.465 billion in 2017 revenues, up 8.04% compared with last year.

For the year of 2016, Foxconn totaled NT$4356.988 billion in consolidated revenues, down 2.81% sequentially on year.

Foxconn: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2016 - Dec 2017 (NT$m)

Foxconn: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2016 - Dec 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Dec-17

675,141

18.5%

50.2%

4,707,465

8%

Nov-17

569,600

17.3%

18.5%

4,032,324

3.2%

Oct-17

485,458

7.6%

2.9%

3,462,724

1.1%

Sep-17

451,040

42.4%

(3.7%)

2,977,266

0.8%

Aug-17

316,793

0.6%

1.3%

2,526,226

1.6%

Jul-17

315,057

(0%)

7.5%

2,209,433

1.6%

Jun-17

315,140

12.6%

3.3%

1,894,375

0.7%

May-17

279,846

(13.3%)

(5.3%)

1,579,236

0.2%

Apr-17

322,788

(5.5%)

0.1%

1,299,390

1.5%

Mar-17

341,690

18%

0.6%

976,602

2%

Feb-17

289,580

(16.1%)

3.2%

634,912

2.7%

Jan-17

345,332

(23.2%)

2.3%

345,332

2.3%

Dec-16

449,639

(6.5%)

9.8%

4,356,988

(2.8%)

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2018

Realtime news
© DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.