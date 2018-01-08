Intel launches new Core processors with integrated Radeon RX Vega M GPUs

Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Intel has unveiled the eighth-generation Core processor with Radeon RX Vega M Graphics. With features and performance crafted for gamers, content creators and fans of virtual and mixed reality, it expands Intel's portfolio thanks to its optimization for small form factors such as 2-in-1s, thin and light notebooks, and mini PCs, according to the vendor.

The new Intel Core processor will come in two configurations: Intel Core processor with Radeon RX Vega M GL Graphics (65W total package power) and Core processor with Radeon RX Vega M GH Graphics (100W total package power), which features an unlocked configuration.

Intel first shared initial details about this new addition to the eighth-generation Intel Core processor family in early November. It brings together the Intel quad-core CPU, Radeon RX Vega M graphics and 4GB of dedicated HBM2 using Intel's Embedded Multi-Die Interconnect Bridge (EMIB) technology. EMIB acts as a high-speed intelligent information bridge between the GPU and HBM2 and reduces the usual silicon footprint to less than half that of discrete components implemented separately.

The new eighth-generation Intel Core processor with Radeon RX Vega M graphics delivers up to three times the frames per second on thinner, lighter and smaller devices compared with similar systems from three years ago and up to 40% compared with current discrete graphics, Intel noted.

Content creators can also do more with this new processor, whether it is creating 3D images from scratch, editing videos seamlessly at home or on the go, or using the most popular creative applications, according to Intel. Compared with a 3-year-old PC with discrete graphics, content creation with Adobe Premier Pro is 42% faster, Intel claimed.

In addition to the Intel NUC and new Dell and HP devices, this new eighth-generation Intel Core processor will enable a gaming cloud solution brought on by Artesyn and Gamestream. Intel is planning to release more innovations on the high-end performance notebook segment including the Intel Core H-series, Intel Optane memory for eighth-generation Intel Core-power mobile devices and more details on eighth-generation Intel Core vPro platform for businesses.

Intel eighth-generation Core processor with integrated Radeon RX Vega M GPU

Photo: Company