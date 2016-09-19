Taipei, Monday, September 19, 2016 16:57 (GMT+8)
Taiwan market: APT to set up GSM network for voice communications
Irene Chen, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 19 September 2016]

Asia Pacific Telecom (APT) has disclosed it has obtained approval from Taiwan's National Communications Commission for establishing a GSM network on a 900MHz frequency band unit with bandwidth of 5MHz specifically for providing voice communication services for its 4G subscribers.

APT originally planned to use VoLTE technology to provide voice communication services for its 4G subscribers, but development of VoLTE technology was not mature then and there were few VoLTE-enabled smartphone models. In addition, APT's CDMA2000 3G infrastructure, unlike WCDMA 3G infrastructure, is unable to collaborate with 4G infrastructure to operate voice communications based on CSFB (circuit switched fallback) technology. Thus, APT has rented Taiwan Mobile's WCDMA network to provide voice communication services based on CSFB technology for its 4G subscribers since it started 4G operation.

APT paid rent of NT$1.2 billion (US$37.5 million) to Taiwan Mobile in 2015 and the rent in 2016 may increase to NT$2 billion. Due to the high rental cost, APT has decided to set up a GSM network for voice communication services.

APT has procured equipment from Ericsson Taiwan and Nokia Telecom worth a total of NT$3.503 billion for setting up a GSM network of 1,100 MSR (multi standard radio) base stations, with the establishment to be completed by the end of 2016. The GSM network can operate WCDMA 3G services through software upgrade.

