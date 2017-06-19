Taipei, Tuesday, June 20, 2017 19:50 (GMT+8)
Taiwan market: APT to launch Taiwan first TDD LTE networks in 2H17
Irene Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 19 June 2017]

Asia Pacific Telecom (APT) plans to open its TDD LTE network, the first of its kind in Taiwan, for commercial use on a 2600MHz frequency band in the second half of 2017, according to company chairman Lu Fang-ming.

To continue building up the infrastructure for its 2600MHz band, APT plans to install 300 base stations as well as 11,000 Small Cell base stations in 2017, Lu revealed.

APT will also initiate MEC (Mobile Edge Computing) testing on its mobile networks between Taipei and Hsinchu in cooperation with Intel and parent company Foxconn Electronics in the second half of 2017, a move designed to improve the flexibility of its mobile networks, Lu noted.

However, APT will also focus on rolling out more services for smart home applications such as OTT services and video convergence to solicit more subscribers of its 4G and related services in 2017.

APT's 4G service subscribers has reached 1.7 million and is still growing, Lu revealed, adding that the company currently also has a total of 220,000 subscribers for its Gt TV services and 20,000 for its Bandott OTT service.

APT chairman Lu Fang-ming

APT chairman Lu Fang-ming
Photo: Irene Chen, Digitimes, June 2017

