Largan 4Q17 gross margin hits record

Smartphone-use lens module maker Largan Precision has reported fourth-quarter 2017 consolidated revenues of NT$16.09 billion (US$543.77 million), with gross margin of 71.69% hitting the highest-ever quarterly level.
Based on orders received, Largan expects consolidated revenues to decrease sequentially in January and February, company CEO Lin En-ping said.
Plastic lens modules will remain mainstream for smartphones in 2018, Lin noted, adding plastic lenses are easy to shape, while glass lenses are better in heat resistance. There is no substantial demand for G+P (combination of glass and plastic) lens modules from smartphone vendors at present.
Largan is also developing automotive lens modules, and certification for them takes a longer time, Lin said.
Of the fourth-quarter 2017 shipments, 10-megapixel and above models accounted for 70-80%, 8-megapixel 10-20%, 5-megapixel and others 0-10%.
Largan Precision: Financial results, 4Q17 (NT$b)
Item
4Q17
Q/Q
Y/Y
2017
Y/Y
Consolidated revenues
16.088
7.84%
2.33%
53.127
9.88%
Gross margin
71.69%
3.75pp
1.03pp
69.38%
2.33pp
Net operating profit
10.054
14.36%
5.00%
32.097
14.99%
Net profit
8.609
10.80%
1.76%
25.977
14.27%
Net EPS (NT$)
64.18
193.66
Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, January 2018
Largan Precision CEO Lin En-ping
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, January 2018