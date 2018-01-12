Largan 4Q17 gross margin hits record

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Smartphone-use lens module maker Largan Precision has reported fourth-quarter 2017 consolidated revenues of NT$16.09 billion (US$543.77 million), with gross margin of 71.69% hitting the highest-ever quarterly level.

Based on orders received, Largan expects consolidated revenues to decrease sequentially in January and February, company CEO Lin En-ping said.

Plastic lens modules will remain mainstream for smartphones in 2018, Lin noted, adding plastic lenses are easy to shape, while glass lenses are better in heat resistance. There is no substantial demand for G+P (combination of glass and plastic) lens modules from smartphone vendors at present.

Largan is also developing automotive lens modules, and certification for them takes a longer time, Lin said.

Of the fourth-quarter 2017 shipments, 10-megapixel and above models accounted for 70-80%, 8-megapixel 10-20%, 5-megapixel and others 0-10%.

Largan Precision: Financial results, 4Q17 (NT$b) Item 4Q17 Q/Q Y/Y 2017 Y/Y Consolidated revenues 16.088 7.84% 2.33% 53.127 9.88% Gross margin 71.69% 3.75pp 1.03pp 69.38% 2.33pp Net operating profit 10.054 14.36% 5.00% 32.097 14.99% Net profit 8.609 10.80% 1.76% 25.977 14.27% Net EPS (NT$) 64.18 193.66

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, January 2018

Largan Precision CEO Lin En-ping

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, January 2018