Largan hikes salaries

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 23 October 2017]

Smartphone lens module maker Largan Precision has raised the average monthly salary for a production line worker by 10.40% from NT$50,500 (US$1,670) to NT$55,750.

The hike consists of extra monthly payment of NT$1,500 for total working time of 196 hours in minimum monthly and encouragement bonus for workers staying at Largan for one full year, Largan said.

The encouragement bonus for a worker averages NT$3,750, plus an extra monthly pay of NT$1,500, resulting in an average rise of NT$5,250.

The raise is expected to be helpful for retaining existing employees and recruiting over another 1,000 workers for a new factory, Largan noted. Largan began small-volume production at the new factory in late September 2017.