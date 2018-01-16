Largan seeking huge damages from Ability in patent row

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan top optical lens maker Largan Precision is seeking a supplementary civil compensation of NT$14 billion (US$473.82 million) from local rival Ability Opto-Electronics Technology in a patent and trade secret dispute, following the first ruling issued in late December 2017 by Taiwan's Intellectual Property Court (IPC) ordering the latter to pay the former NT$1.522 billion.

Industry sources said Largan's move is designed to consolidate its leading position in the global market for optical lens modules by building a high patent wall to prevent rival competitors from narrowing technological gaps. With the lawsuits, Largan also is indirectly declaring to the supply chains that it will unfold its patent protection umbrella wider to cover related production procedure technologies beyond camera lenses.

Ability president Kao Wei-ya said that his company has appealed to the IPC, and is trying hard to seek settlement terms or other possible solutions to end the lawsuits with Largan.

Besides the civil lawsuit filed with the IPC against Ability, Largan has lodged a criminal suit against Ability with Taichung District Court together with another civil action seeking supplementary civil compensation of NT$14 billion for possible losses associated with eight patented technologies stolen.

In response, Ability said now that IPC has ordered the company pay a civil compensation of NT$1.522 billion to Largan, it does not stand to reason for Largan to seek another civil compensation of NT$14 billion in the lawsuit lodged with the Taichung District Court, as the facts in the two lawsuits are identical.

Largan CEO Scott Lin said that the compensation of NT$1.522 billion is the value price of eight allegedly stolen patented technologies, without covering potential losses resulting from the application of the technologies. He added that Largan will donate the fines to charity to help improve education for underprivileged children.