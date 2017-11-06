Taipei, Tuesday, November 7, 2017 10:46 (GMT+8)
Largan Precision sees increased October revenues
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 6 November 2017]

Smartphone-use lens module maker Largan Precision has reported consolidated revenues of NT$5.614 billion (US$186 million) for October, increasing 3.14% on month and 10.66% on year. The figures were the company's highest monthly level so far in 2017.

Of lens modules shipped in October, 10-megapixel and above models accounted for 70-80% of the consolidated revenues, 8-megapixel ones for 10-20%, 5-megapixel ones for 0-10% and other models also for 0-10%.

Largan posted consolidated revenues of NT$42.653 billion for first 10 months of 2017, growing 13.13% on year.

Largan is dissatisfied with current yield rates and whether its November revenues can increase on month will depend on improvement in yield rates, according to company sources.

While smartphone-use lens modules consisting of six plastic optical lenses are the mainstream models currently, clients are likely to adopt modules with seven lenses for new smartphones to be launched in 2018, the sources noted.

