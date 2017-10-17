Largan recruiting over 1,000 workers

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 17 October 2017]

Smartphone lens module maker Largan Precision is recruiting more than 1,000 workers for a new plant under construction beside its existing factory in Taiwan, according to the company.

Largan also dismissed allegations that its workers' salaries are not competitive. For a production line worker, minimum regular monthly salary based on 10 working hours a day for about 16 days is NT$26,000 (US$858) for daytime shift and NT$38,800 for night shift, Largan said. Plus overtime work of 40 hours a month (10 hours/day x 4 days), minimum monthly salary is NT$32,400 for daytime shift and NT$48,400 for night shift, Largan noted.

Largan offers a 15-month salary package for a year, including a bonus of 0.5-month for Dragon Boat Festival and Moon Festival each and two months for Lunar New Year. A worker can obtain an extra quarterly bonus of about NT$15,000 on average. Counting in these extra payments, average consolidated monthly salary for a worker is NT$42,500 for daytime shift and NT$58,500 for night shift, Largan indicated.

Laragn stressed that such a salary level is higher than levels offered by fellow makers and some famous enterprises as well as many office workers' salaries.

Largan Precision CEO Lin En-ping.

