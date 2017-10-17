Taipei, Wednesday, October 18, 2017 13:08 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
26°C
Largan recruiting over 1,000 workers
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 17 October 2017]

Smartphone lens module maker Largan Precision is recruiting more than 1,000 workers for a new plant under construction beside its existing factory in Taiwan, according to the company.

Largan also dismissed allegations that its workers' salaries are not competitive. For a production line worker, minimum regular monthly salary based on 10 working hours a day for about 16 days is NT$26,000 (US$858) for daytime shift and NT$38,800 for night shift, Largan said. Plus overtime work of 40 hours a month (10 hours/day x 4 days), minimum monthly salary is NT$32,400 for daytime shift and NT$48,400 for night shift, Largan noted.

Largan offers a 15-month salary package for a year, including a bonus of 0.5-month for Dragon Boat Festival and Moon Festival each and two months for Lunar New Year. A worker can obtain an extra quarterly bonus of about NT$15,000 on average. Counting in these extra payments, average consolidated monthly salary for a worker is NT$42,500 for daytime shift and NT$58,500 for night shift, Largan indicated.

Laragn stressed that such a salary level is higher than levels offered by fellow makers and some famous enterprises as well as many office workers' salaries.

Largan Precision CEO Lin En-ping

Largan Precision CEO Lin En-ping.
Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, October 2017

Realtime news

  • Taiwan market: Lenovo ramping gaming models to expand PC market share

    Before Going to Press | Oct 17, 21:47

  • Digitimes Research: Global AR/VR HMD device shipments to grow at CAGR of 41.6% in 2017-2022

    Before Going to Press | Oct 17, 21:44

  • Smartphone panel prices remain steady in October

    Before Going to Press | Oct 17, 21:42

  • Motech, Giga Solar to form PV module JV

    Before Going to Press | Oct 17, 21:08

  • AUO expanding its deployment in PV segment

    Before Going to Press | Oct 17, 21:00

  • Goodix obtains fingerprint sensor orders for new Huawei devices

    Before Going to Press | Oct 17, 20:54

  • Nanya begins volume shipments of 20nm 4Gb DDR3 chips

    Before Going to Press | Oct 17, 20:49

  • Kinsus 4Q17 revenues to rise up to 20%, says report

    Before Going to Press | Oct 17, 20:46

  • MediaTek to post slight decrease in 4Q17 revenues

    Before Going to Press | Oct 17, 20:42

  • China market: ZTEWelink wins NB-IoT module orders from China Mobile

    Before Going to Press | Oct 17, 20:42

  • HiSilicon seeking second-source suppliers for 7nm chips

    Before Going to Press | Oct 17, 20:37

  • Adata pre-tax profits hike 110% in 3Q17

    Before Going to Press | Oct 17, 20:28

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link