Largan nets NT$129.48 per share for January-September

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 13 October 2017]

Smartphone lens module maker Largan Precision has reported net EPS of NT$129.48 (US$4.27) for January-September 2017. Judging from the order visibility, October revenues are likely to increase sequentially, company CEO Lin En-ping indicated.

Largan's strong results in third-quarter 2017 were driven by shipments for iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X, according to industry sources.

Of lens modules shipped in the third quarter, 10-megapixel and above models accounted for 70-80%, 8-megapixel 10-20%, 5-megapixel and others 0-10%.

Largan Precision: Financial report, 3Q17 (NT$b) Item 3Q17 Q/Q Y/Y Jan-Sep 2017 Y/Y Consolidated revenues 14.918 31.86% 4.22% 37.039 13.51% Gross margin 67.94% 1.45pp 0.11pp 68.37% 3.06pp Net operating profit 8.791 33.90% 5.10% 22.043 20.20% Net profit 7.770 64.81% 11.63% 17.368 21.68% Net EPS (NT$) 57.93 129.48

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, October 2017

Largan Precision CEO Lin En-ping.

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, October 2017