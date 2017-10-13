Taipei, Friday, October 13, 2017 17:36 (GMT+8)
breezy
Taipei
26°C
Largan nets NT$129.48 per share for January-September
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 13 October 2017]

Smartphone lens module maker Largan Precision has reported net EPS of NT$129.48 (US$4.27) for January-September 2017. Judging from the order visibility, October revenues are likely to increase sequentially, company CEO Lin En-ping indicated.

Largan's strong results in third-quarter 2017 were driven by shipments for iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X, according to industry sources.

Of lens modules shipped in the third quarter, 10-megapixel and above models accounted for 70-80%, 8-megapixel 10-20%, 5-megapixel and others 0-10%.

Largan Precision: Financial report, 3Q17 (NT$b)

Item

3Q17

Q/Q

Y/Y

Jan-Sep 2017

Y/Y

Consolidated revenues

14.918

31.86%

4.22%

37.039

13.51%

Gross margin

67.94%

1.45pp

0.11pp

68.37%

3.06pp

Net operating profit

8.791

33.90%

5.10%

22.043

20.20%

Net profit

7.770

64.81%

11.63%

17.368

21.68%

Net EPS (NT$)

57.93

129.48

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, October 2017

Largan Precision CEO Lin En-ping

Largan Precision CEO Lin En-ping.
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, October 2017

Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link