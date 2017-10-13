Largan nets NT$129.48 per share for January-September

Smartphone lens module maker Largan Precision has reported net EPS of NT$129.48 (US$4.27) for January-September 2017. Judging from the order visibility, October revenues are likely to increase sequentially, company CEO Lin En-ping indicated.
Largan's strong results in third-quarter 2017 were driven by shipments for iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X, according to industry sources.
Of lens modules shipped in the third quarter, 10-megapixel and above models accounted for 70-80%, 8-megapixel 10-20%, 5-megapixel and others 0-10%.
Largan Precision: Financial report, 3Q17 (NT$b)
Item
3Q17
Q/Q
Y/Y
Jan-Sep 2017
Y/Y
Consolidated revenues
14.918
31.86%
4.22%
37.039
13.51%
Gross margin
67.94%
1.45pp
0.11pp
68.37%
3.06pp
Net operating profit
8.791
33.90%
5.10%
22.043
20.20%
Net profit
7.770
64.81%
11.63%
17.368
21.68%
Net EPS (NT$)
57.93
129.48
Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, October 2017
Largan Precision CEO Lin En-ping.
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, October 2017