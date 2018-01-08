Largan December revenues hit 5-month low

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Smartphone-use lens module maker Largan Precision has reported consolidated revenues of NT$4.878 billion (US$163 million) for December, the lowest monthly level since August 2017 with decreases of 13.14% sequentially and 10.43% on year.

The December revenue declined mainly due to off-season effects, Largan explained. Of lens-modules shipped in December, 10-megapixel and above models accounted for 70-80%, 8-megapixel 10-20%, 5-megapixel 10-20% and others 0-10%.

Based on order visibility, consolidated revenues for January 2018 may slip sequentially, Largan said.

Largan posted consolidated revenues of NT$16.088 billion for fourth-quarter 2017, the second highest-ever quarterly level with growth of 7.84% sequentially and 2.33% on year. Consolidated revenues of NT$53.128 billion for 2017 rose 9.88% on year.