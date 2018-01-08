Mobile + telecom
Largan December revenues hit 5-month low
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES
Monday 8 January 2018

Smartphone-use lens module maker Largan Precision has reported consolidated revenues of NT$4.878 billion (US$163 million) for December, the lowest monthly level since August 2017 with decreases of 13.14% sequentially and 10.43% on year.

The December revenue declined mainly due to off-season effects, Largan explained. Of lens-modules shipped in December, 10-megapixel and above models accounted for 70-80%, 8-megapixel 10-20%, 5-megapixel 10-20% and others 0-10%.

Based on order visibility, consolidated revenues for January 2018 may slip sequentially, Largan said.

Largan posted consolidated revenues of NT$16.088 billion for fourth-quarter 2017, the second highest-ever quarterly level with growth of 7.84% sequentially and 2.33% on year. Consolidated revenues of NT$53.128 billion for 2017 rose 9.88% on year.

Realtime news
© DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.