Largan seeking factory site for expansion

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Smartphone-use lens module maker Largan Precision is seeking a factory site of at least 1.32 hectares located near its headquarters in central Taiwan for production capacity expansion, according to company CEO Lin En-ping.

Largan began production at a new factory beside its headquarters in fourth-quarter 2017 and in 2018 will start construction of a factory on a 1.387-hectare plot acquired in mid-2017. Including the factory to be constructed in 2018, Laragn will have 10 factories located in central Taiwan.

While a yield rate of 100% is improbable for optical lens manufacturing, Largan aims at an overall yield rate of 90%, Lin noted.

In addition to smartphone lens modules, Largan has extended R&D to automotive lens modules for more than two years, Lin said, adding Largan has obtained ISO/TS 16949 certification for a few models and begun small-volume shipments.

Largan CEO Lin En-ping

Photo: Digitimes file photo