Mobile + telecom
Largan seeking factory site for expansion
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES
Monday 15 January 2018

Smartphone-use lens module maker Largan Precision is seeking a factory site of at least 1.32 hectares located near its headquarters in central Taiwan for production capacity expansion, according to company CEO Lin En-ping.

Largan began production at a new factory beside its headquarters in fourth-quarter 2017 and in 2018 will start construction of a factory on a 1.387-hectare plot acquired in mid-2017. Including the factory to be constructed in 2018, Laragn will have 10 factories located in central Taiwan.

While a yield rate of 100% is improbable for optical lens manufacturing, Largan aims at an overall yield rate of 90%, Lin noted.

In addition to smartphone lens modules, Largan has extended R&D to automotive lens modules for more than two years, Lin said, adding Largan has obtained ISO/TS 16949 certification for a few models and begun small-volume shipments.

Largan Precision CEO Lin En-ping

Largan CEO Lin En-ping
Photo: Digitimes file photo

Realtime news
© DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.