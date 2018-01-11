IT + CE
Digital camera makers see December revenues decrease sequentially
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES
Thursday 11 January 2018

Digital camera ODMs Asia Optical, Altek and Ability Enterprise have all reported sequential decreases in December consolidated revenues.

Asia Optical's NT$1.520 billion (US$50.7 million) slipped 3.67% sequentially but grew 6.76% on year; Altek's NT$970 million dropped 6.03% sequentially and 25% on year; and Ability's NT$788 million fell 11.88% sequentially and 12.57% on year.

Optical lens module maker Genius Electronic Optical also has reported December consolidated revenues totaled 1.001 billion, hitting a 26-month high with growths of 7.56% sequentially and 40.54% on year. Those of NT$2.754 billion for fourth-quarter 2017 increased 16.24% sequentially and 27.37% on year, while the 2017 sum of NT$8.026 billion for 2017 rose 14.45% on year.

Digital camera ODMs: consolidated revenues, 4Q17 and 2017 (NT$b)

Company

4Q17

Q/Q

Y/Y

2017

Y/Y

Asia Optical

4.647

(8.82%)

5.86%

18.686

4.01%

Altek

2.784

5.64%

(19.05%)

10.553

(8.85%)

Ability Enterprise

2.588

(5.48%)

(14.41%)

11.202

1.78%

Source: Companies, compiled by Digitimes, January 2018

