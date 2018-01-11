Digital camera makers see December revenues decrease sequentially

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Digital camera ODMs Asia Optical, Altek and Ability Enterprise have all reported sequential decreases in December consolidated revenues.

Asia Optical's NT$1.520 billion (US$50.7 million) slipped 3.67% sequentially but grew 6.76% on year; Altek's NT$970 million dropped 6.03% sequentially and 25% on year; and Ability's NT$788 million fell 11.88% sequentially and 12.57% on year.

Optical lens module maker Genius Electronic Optical also has reported December consolidated revenues totaled 1.001 billion, hitting a 26-month high with growths of 7.56% sequentially and 40.54% on year. Those of NT$2.754 billion for fourth-quarter 2017 increased 16.24% sequentially and 27.37% on year, while the 2017 sum of NT$8.026 billion for 2017 rose 14.45% on year.

Digital camera ODMs: consolidated revenues, 4Q17 and 2017 (NT$b) Company 4Q17 Q/Q Y/Y 2017 Y/Y Asia Optical 4.647 (8.82%) 5.86% 18.686 4.01% Altek 2.784 5.64% (19.05%) 10.553 (8.85%) Ability Enterprise 2.588 (5.48%) (14.41%) 11.202 1.78%

Source: Companies, compiled by Digitimes, January 2018