Digital camera makers see December revenues decrease sequentially

Digital camera ODMs Asia Optical, Altek and Ability Enterprise have all reported sequential decreases in December consolidated revenues.
Asia Optical's NT$1.520 billion (US$50.7 million) slipped 3.67% sequentially but grew 6.76% on year; Altek's NT$970 million dropped 6.03% sequentially and 25% on year; and Ability's NT$788 million fell 11.88% sequentially and 12.57% on year.
Optical lens module maker Genius Electronic Optical also has reported December consolidated revenues totaled 1.001 billion, hitting a 26-month high with growths of 7.56% sequentially and 40.54% on year. Those of NT$2.754 billion for fourth-quarter 2017 increased 16.24% sequentially and 27.37% on year, while the 2017 sum of NT$8.026 billion for 2017 rose 14.45% on year.
Digital camera ODMs: consolidated revenues, 4Q17 and 2017 (NT$b)
Company
4Q17
Q/Q
Y/Y
2017
Y/Y
Asia Optical
4.647
(8.82%)
5.86%
18.686
4.01%
Altek
2.784
5.64%
(19.05%)
10.553
(8.85%)
Ability Enterprise
2.588
(5.48%)
(14.41%)
11.202
1.78%
Source: Companies, compiled by Digitimes, January 2018