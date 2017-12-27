IC-design houses to see revenues drift downward in 1Q18

Cage Chao, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based IC-design houses are expected to see their revenues decline 15-20% sequentially in the first quarter of 2018 due to rising component inventory levels at channels as well as high handset inventories at smartphone vendors, according to sources from upstream supply chains.

The current wave of inventory adjustments began recently as most supply chain suppliers believe that the global smartphone market will become even more mature in 2018, further weakening demand in the end market, said the sources.

Vendors of LCD driver ICs and analog ICs, in particular, acknowledged that the current inventory adjustments plus the Lunar New Year holiday in February will undermine their performance for the first quarter of 2018.

IC orders from the first-tier China-based smartphone vendors including Huawei, Xiaomi Technology, Oppo and Vivo are also expected to decline significantly in the first quarter of 2018 due to off-peak seasonal demand, added the sources.

In response to weakening demand from the smartphone sector, the sources continued that Qualcomm and MediaTek both reportedly will continue to fabricate their primary smartphone solutions for 2018 based on the same process nodes they used in 2017, instead of migrating into more advanced processes.

While most of the supply chain makers are facing inventory pressure, the supply of some key components, including silicon wafers, DRAM chips, passive components, and high voltage MOSFET chips, will continue to remain tight in the near term, said the sources.