Taiwan makers to benefit from China OLED capacity build-ups

Julian Ho, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

The massive build-ups of OLED panel production capacity by China-based panel makers are expected to bring business opportunities for Taiwan-based makers, including driver IC designers, IC backend service firms and related OLED material suppliers, according to industry sources.

As China-based makers, including BOE Technology, Tianma Micro-electronics, China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT), Truly Opto-electronics and Everdisplay Optronics, are aggressively ramping up their capacities for OLED panels, Taiwan's driver IC makers and backend service firms have long been seeking related orders from these panel makers, said the sources.

Taiwan-based ChipMOS Technologies and Chipbond Technology both are able to offer packaging and testing services for OLED driver ICs, and the two firms are also poised to land orders for gold bumping and COF packaging services, noted the sources.

LCD driver IC suppliers including Novatek Microelectronics, Himax Technologies and Radium Semiconductor are also expected to join the race for securing OLED driver ICs orders from China's panel makers, the sources added.

OLED material suppliers such as Darwin and Daxin Materials are also expected to receive windfall orders from China's OLED panel makers. Backlight unit (BLU) maker Darwin has begun small volume production of FMM (fine metal mask) for production of OLED panels.

Daxin is set to see its shipments of polyimide (PI) alignment films expand significantly in 2018 as the PI firms can be used as main frame of flexible substrates needed in the production of OLED panels, said the sources.