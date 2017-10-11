White-box tablet players turn to new markets for survival

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 11 October 2017]

Seeing difficulties in differentiating from competitors, tablet brand vendors have been mainly focusing on cutting their prices to boost sales, which has in turn impacted China-based white-box tablet players' market shares and driven them to other device markets.

Amazon is one of the key inexpensive tablet brand vendors in 2017. The company's 7-inch tablet is priced starting US$49.99 and the 8-inch model sells for US$79.99. Because of the low pricing, Amazon's tablet sales are expected to enjoy major growth during the year-end holidays in 2017.

With first-tier tablet brand vendors' product ASP dropping, rising competition from large-size smartphones and prices for key components - including panels and memory - hiking, white-box tablet players are struggling.

Some white-box players have already turned to new market segments such as those for smart speakers, smartphones, car-use electronics, wearables, gaming and education applications.

Digitimes Research's figures show that Apple, Samsung Electronics and Amazon will be the top-3 tablet vendors worldwide in 2017, while China-based Huawei will be number four, surpassing Lenovo.

White-box tablets see growing competition from first-tier models.

Photo: Digitimes file photo