Taipei, Thursday, October 12, 2017 03:07 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
24°C
White-box tablet players turn to new markets for survival
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 11 October 2017]

Seeing difficulties in differentiating from competitors, tablet brand vendors have been mainly focusing on cutting their prices to boost sales, which has in turn impacted China-based white-box tablet players' market shares and driven them to other device markets.

Amazon is one of the key inexpensive tablet brand vendors in 2017. The company's 7-inch tablet is priced starting US$49.99 and the 8-inch model sells for US$79.99. Because of the low pricing, Amazon's tablet sales are expected to enjoy major growth during the year-end holidays in 2017.

With first-tier tablet brand vendors' product ASP dropping, rising competition from large-size smartphones and prices for key components - including panels and memory - hiking, white-box tablet players are struggling.

Some white-box players have already turned to new market segments such as those for smart speakers, smartphones, car-use electronics, wearables, gaming and education applications.

Digitimes Research's figures show that Apple, Samsung Electronics and Amazon will be the top-3 tablet vendors worldwide in 2017, while China-based Huawei will be number four, surpassing Lenovo.

White-box tablets see growing competition from first-tier models

White-box tablets see growing competition from first-tier models.
Photo: Digitimes file photo

Realtime news

  • FET nets NT$2.64 per share for January-September

    Before Going to Press | 6h 11min ago

  • Taiwan Mobile nets NT$4.32 per share for January-September

    Before Going to Press | 6h 12min ago

  • Chunghwa Telecom nets NT$3.89 per share for January-September

    Before Going to Press | 6h 13min ago

  • Synnex to set up first logistics center in Indonesia

    Before Going to Press | 6h 15min ago

  • Pegatron September revenues hit 23-month high

    Before Going to Press | 6h 17min ago

  • LCD TV panel prices to drop in October, says AVC

    Before Going to Press | 7h 52min ago

  • Asustek own-brand sales increase in September

    Before Going to Press | 7h 56min ago

  • Taiwan September export value hits record

    Before Going to Press | 7h 58min ago

  • Taiwan IC designers expected to rely on emerging markets for 4Q17 business growth

    Before Going to Press | 8h 2min ago

  • Himax reportedly supplies WLO chips for iPhone X face ID

    Before Going to Press | 8h 4min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link