Taipei, Thursday, October 12, 2017 03:07 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
24°C
Google reportedly places orders for detachable Pixelbook
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 11 October 2017]

Google has recently announced its latest Pixelbook featuring a 360-degree foldable touchscreen display. Sources from the upstream supply chain have disclosed that the device is manufactured by Quanta Computer and Google has recently placed orders for another detachable Pixelbook model with the ODM.

Quanta declined to comment on its orders or clients.

Google launched the Chromebook Pixel in 2013 and the second generation of the device in 2015. Google has been cooperating with brand vendors including Acer, Asustek Computer and Lenovo to push Chromebooks into the education sector and in North America; 58% of the mobile devices in the K12 education sector adopted Chrome OS in 2016 with Windows having a share of about 22%, Apple iOS 14% and Mac OS 5%.

Google is now also eyeing the consumer market for Pixelbook, as students who have been using Chrome OS may continue to use it after graduating from school.

In addition to the freshly announced Pixelbook, the sources revealed that Google has recently placed orders with Quanta for a detachable Pixelbook also using a 12-inch touchscreen display.

Although Google has also been said to be considering releasing mid-range and entry-level Pixelbook devices, the supply chain so far has not yet received a solid confirmation about the devices, the sources said.

Brand vendors have reacted mildly to Google vying in the Chromebook hardware market segment as Chrome OS' share in the overall notebook market is still not very high.

Google Pixelbook Chromebook

Google Pixelbook Chromebook.
Photo: Company

Realtime news

  • FET nets NT$2.64 per share for January-September

    Before Going to Press | 6h 11min ago

  • Taiwan Mobile nets NT$4.32 per share for January-September

    Before Going to Press | 6h 12min ago

  • Chunghwa Telecom nets NT$3.89 per share for January-September

    Before Going to Press | 6h 13min ago

  • Synnex to set up first logistics center in Indonesia

    Before Going to Press | 6h 15min ago

  • Pegatron September revenues hit 23-month high

    Before Going to Press | 6h 17min ago

  • LCD TV panel prices to drop in October, says AVC

    Before Going to Press | 7h 52min ago

  • Asustek own-brand sales increase in September

    Before Going to Press | 7h 56min ago

  • Taiwan September export value hits record

    Before Going to Press | 7h 58min ago

  • Taiwan IC designers expected to rely on emerging markets for 4Q17 business growth

    Before Going to Press | 8h 2min ago

  • Himax reportedly supplies WLO chips for iPhone X face ID

    Before Going to Press | 8h 4min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link