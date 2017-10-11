Google reportedly places orders for detachable Pixelbook

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 11 October 2017]

Google has recently announced its latest Pixelbook featuring a 360-degree foldable touchscreen display. Sources from the upstream supply chain have disclosed that the device is manufactured by Quanta Computer and Google has recently placed orders for another detachable Pixelbook model with the ODM.

Quanta declined to comment on its orders or clients.

Google launched the Chromebook Pixel in 2013 and the second generation of the device in 2015. Google has been cooperating with brand vendors including Acer, Asustek Computer and Lenovo to push Chromebooks into the education sector and in North America; 58% of the mobile devices in the K12 education sector adopted Chrome OS in 2016 with Windows having a share of about 22%, Apple iOS 14% and Mac OS 5%.

Google is now also eyeing the consumer market for Pixelbook, as students who have been using Chrome OS may continue to use it after graduating from school.

In addition to the freshly announced Pixelbook, the sources revealed that Google has recently placed orders with Quanta for a detachable Pixelbook also using a 12-inch touchscreen display.

Although Google has also been said to be considering releasing mid-range and entry-level Pixelbook devices, the supply chain so far has not yet received a solid confirmation about the devices, the sources said.

Brand vendors have reacted mildly to Google vying in the Chromebook hardware market segment as Chrome OS' share in the overall notebook market is still not very high.

Google Pixelbook Chromebook.

Photo: Company